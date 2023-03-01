BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s non-manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in February, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that economic recovery is well underway following the abandonment of COVID curbs in December.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China Feb non-manufacturing activity extends growth – official PMI - February 28, 2023
- Taiwan central bank: inflation will fall to around 2% this year - February 28, 2023
- Japan’s foreign minister to skip G20 meeting in India – official - February 28, 2023