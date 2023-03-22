By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Solomon Islands has awarded a Chinese state company a multi-million dollar contract to upgrade an international port in Honiara in a project funded by the Asian Development Bank, an official from the island nation said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China firm wins Solomon Islands port project as Australia watches on - March 22, 2023
- Gold Pullback: Potential for a Bullish Reversal Signal - March 22, 2023
- Natural Gas on the Brink of Bearish Continuation: Can bulls turn it around? - March 22, 2023