BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s fiscal revenue rose in March, reversing a decline in January-February, as economic activity rebounded following the end of strict COVID curbs, but the finance ministry warned that revenue growth would slow in the second half of the year.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ship inspections restart under Ukraine grain deal – RIA - April 18, 2023
- China fiscal revenue turns higher in March on recovering economic activity - April 18, 2023
- Oil edges up as China’s economy gathers pace - April 18, 2023