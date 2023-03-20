BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aluminium imports from Russia more than tripled in the first two months this year with a 266.2% surge, customs data showed on Monday, as buyers eyed rising Chinese demand and after Western firms shied away from trading Russian metals.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German PPI Numbers Signal Sticky Inflation Despite Falling Oil Prices - March 20, 2023
- Factbox-Putin, quoting Confucius, heaps praise on Xi - March 20, 2023
- Shocked Credit Suisse staff fear uncertain future despite UBS rescue deal - March 20, 2023