BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports in the January-February period again fell from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, while imports also decreased again and at a faster rate, reflecting a slowdown in the global economy and weak domestic demand.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters - March 7, 2023
- Key players in Turkey’s political opposition - March 7, 2023
- Fed’s Powell, in Hill appearance, to update views on status of ‘disinflation’ - March 7, 2023