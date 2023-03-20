OTTAWA (Reuters) – China needs to be mindful of the stakes in the Ukraine war and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the “wrong side of history,” Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow.
