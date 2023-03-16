BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s February new home prices rose at the fastest pace since July 2021, official data showed on Thursday, as Beijing’s move to reopen the economy and supportive property sector policies boosted demand.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Xiaomi’s slow shift in India to premium smartphones helps Samsung steal its crown - March 16, 2023
- On the precipice: How Credit Suisse’s day of drama unfolded - March 16, 2023
- China new home prices rise in February but unsold homes cloud outlook - March 16, 2023