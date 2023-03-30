(Reuters) – Chinese officials plan random and spot checks at medical facilities in the country to track incomplete and under-reported COVID-19 data, the country’s health authority said, amid a wider call by global authorities for more transparency.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China plans random, spot checks at hospitals to track COVID - March 30, 2023
- Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end - March 30, 2023
- China’s Country Garden posts 90% dip in 2022 core profit, record net loss - March 30, 2023