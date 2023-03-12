BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, on Sunday unexpectedly reappointed Yi Gang, 65, as governor of the People’s Bank of China and Liu Kun, 66, as finance minister, despite both men having reached retirement age.
