By Humeyra Pamuk and Sakura Murakami KARUIZAWA, Japan (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations will likely discuss their “common and concerted” approach to China when they meet from Sunday, reflecting shared concern about Beijing’s actions, a senior U.S. State Department official said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China relationship will be determined by Beijing’s behaviour, EU policy chief says - April 16, 2023
- Shiba Inu Coin Surges, Overtakes BUSD in Market Cap - April 16, 2023
- Forty dead in attack on army and volunteer defence forces in north Burkina Faso - April 16, 2023