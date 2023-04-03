By Xie Yu HONG KONG (Reuters) – Boutique investment bank China Renaissance Holdings said it would delay its audited annual results and suspend its stock trading from Monday, after mainland authorities took away its chairman, Bao Fan, to co-operate with an investigation.
