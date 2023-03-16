BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday it will continue to push for the relaxation of market access for foreign investors, renewing efforts to lure foreign capital as the world’s second-largest economy emerges from three years of COVID disruptions.
