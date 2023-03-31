By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s finance minister, Ishaq Dar, said on Friday that China had rolled over a $2 billion loan that matured last week, providing relief during the South Asian nation’s acute balance of payment crisis.
