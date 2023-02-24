BEIJING (Reuters) – China is willing to work with Belarus to deepen mutual political trust, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on Friday, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.
