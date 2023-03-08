TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan’s presidential office said on Wednesday that it is working on “transit” plans for an overseas visit by President Tsai Ing-wen, amid reports she will meet U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States.
