TAIPEI (Reuters) – Nine Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday carrying out combat readiness patrols, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, condemning what it called an “irrational” deployment.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Hungary to phase out some of its price caps as inflation comes down -PM Orban - March 31, 2023
- Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack - March 31, 2023
- Indonesian, Russian ministers sign extradition agreement - March 31, 2023