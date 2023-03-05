By Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s science and technology policies should aim to build the country’s strength and self-reliance, while companies take the lead in pushing innovation, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
