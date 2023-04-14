By Leika Kihara WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China’s central bank governor on Friday took a swipe at efforts by Western economies to trade more with allies and rely less on the world’s largest goods-exporting country, saying such “friend-shoring” attempts could prevent global supply chain tension from easing.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- After pension reform battle, Macron weakened but unbowed - April 14, 2023
- Trudeau’s top aide tight-lipped on Chinese election meddling in Canada, citing security - April 14, 2023
- Judge rejects Trump’s bid to learn juror names at defamation trial - April 14, 2023