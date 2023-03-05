BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will deepen financial reform and improve its regulatory regime to guard against risks to the economy, and further open up to foreign investment, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China to deepen financial reform, open to more foreign investment - March 4, 2023
- ADA Price Prediction: IOHK Updates and EMURGO Silence to Test $0.320 - March 4, 2023
- China to guard against risks in property market – Premier Li - March 4, 2023