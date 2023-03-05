By Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s science and technology policies should aim to build the country’s strength and self-reliance, while companies take the lead in pushing innovation, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China to double down on push to be self-reliant in tech, premier says - March 5, 2023
- ‘Major’ fire at Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh under control - March 5, 2023
- Thousands protest in Athens after Greece’s deadly train crash - March 5, 2023