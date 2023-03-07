BEIJING (Reuters) – China will restructure its science and technology ministry to better allocate resources for tackling challenges in key technologies and to move faster towards self-reliance, official state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Belarus detains ‘terrorist’ behind attempted sabotage at air field base – Belta - March 7, 2023
- Futures edge higher ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony - March 7, 2023
- Biden to tax high-earners to save Medicare - March 7, 2023