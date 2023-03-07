BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign minister blamed the U.S. for rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and said if the U.S. does not change its path no amount of guardrails can prevent derailment and there will “surely be conflict and confrontation”.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Crypto Market Hesitant to Grow - March 7, 2023
- Lindt & Spruengli proposes dividend hike as 2022 sales, profit climb - March 7, 2023
- Trains halted, schools shut in France as unions seek to block pension reform - March 7, 2023