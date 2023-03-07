BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign minister blamed the U.S. for rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and said if the U.S. does not change its path no amount of guardrails can prevent derailment and there will “surely be conflict and confrontation”.
