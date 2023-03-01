By Laurie Chen and Kevin Yao BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s annual parliament opens on Sunday and will implement the biggest government reshuffle in a decade as Xi Jinping tightens control while contending with a host of challenges, from an uneven post-COVID economic recovery to cratering U.S.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China’s annual parliament to implement Xi’s tightening grip - March 1, 2023
- Family of late basketball star Kobe Bryant awarded nearly $29M in photos case - March 1, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Reverses Lower on Jump in Treasury Yields to November Highs - February 28, 2023