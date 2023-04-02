BEIJING (Reuters) – China should accelerate legislation of the Financial Stability Law and improve other legal arrangements designed to prevent and dispose of financial risks, three officials from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) wrote in China Finance, a publication affiliated to the central bank.
