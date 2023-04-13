HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global showed off a robotaxi concept car it called “Didi Neuron” during a company event broadcast online on Thursday, which has robotic arms that can help passengers pick up bottles of water or carry their luggage.
