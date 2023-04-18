By Kevin Yao BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s gross domestic product likely gathered pace in the first quarter, data is expected to show on Tuesday, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted the world’s second-largest economy out of a crippling pandemic slump, although some headwinds persist.
