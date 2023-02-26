BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel may visit China in the first half of 2023, China’s state-backed Global Times reported.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia’s treasurer says curbing inflation remains economic ‘main game’ - February 26, 2023
- With backing from business lobby, Japan PM calls for workers’ pay hikes - February 26, 2023
- China’s EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023 - February 26, 2023