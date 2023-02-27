By Joe Cash BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity is expected to have continued to grow in February, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, suggesting that the flashes of domestic demand seen since the zero-COVID policy ended are now strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.
