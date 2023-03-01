BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s manufacturing activity expanded more than expected in February and marked the fastest pace since April 2012, official data showed on Wednesday, as consumer sentiment gathered momentum on easing of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China’s annual parliament to implement Xi’s tightening grip - March 1, 2023
- Family of late basketball star Kobe Bryant awarded nearly $29M in photos case - March 1, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Reverses Lower on Jump in Treasury Yields to November Highs - February 28, 2023