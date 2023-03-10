By Judy Hua and Kevin Yao BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported unexpectedly strong credit growth for February, with money supply expanding at the fastest pace in nearly 7 years, as Beijing looks to support a nascent economic recovery amid rising global risks.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy’s Leonardo set to benefit from higher defence spending - March 10, 2023
- China’s February credit grows faster than expected, supporting recovery - March 10, 2023
- EU to hold joint naval exercises amid growing maritime security threats - March 10, 2023