HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc on Thursday said it planned to spin off JD Industrials, its supply chain-based technology and service provider unit, for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China manufacturing activity expands at slower pace in March - March 30, 2023
- China’s JD.com to spin off industrial, property units in $1 bn Hong Kong floats - March 30, 2023
- Air India’s plans to modernise under new owner Tata - March 30, 2023