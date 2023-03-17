By Phil Stewart and Mike Collett-White WASHINGTON/NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) – The Pentagon released a video on Thursday that it said provided evidence a Russian fighter jet clipped the propeller of a U.S. spy drone and caused it to crash into the Black Sea this week,
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Euro zone labour costs jump 5.7% y/y in Q4 - March 17, 2023
- Britain and Japan sign space co-operation deal - March 17, 2023
- Germany to seek closer economic ties with Japan amid supply chain tension - March 17, 2023