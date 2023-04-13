TAIPEI (Reuters) – China’s plan to set up a no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan on April 16 will affect about 33 flights, Taiwan’s official central news agency reported, citing the island’s transport minister, Wang Kwo-tsai.
