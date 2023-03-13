By Laurie Chen BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s parliament approved changes to a law on Monday that would allow it to pass emergency legislation more quickly, the official Xinhua news agency reported, a move that analysts say could further erode public debate and scrutiny.
