By Vuyani Ndaba and Vivek Mishra JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU (Reuters) – China’s reopening is set to boost emerging market currencies against the U.S. dollar over the next six months, primarily for those that export commodities to the world’s second-largest economy, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange analysts found.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to Test Resistance at 138 on ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI - March 2, 2023
- Scores evacuated as fire erupts in Hong Kong skyscraper - March 2, 2023
- China’s reopening set to help EMFX get back on track: Reuters poll - March 2, 2023