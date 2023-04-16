SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng unveiled on Sunday a new platform it developed in-house for making vehicles, which it said will reduce the development and manufacturing costs for its company’s upcoming models.
