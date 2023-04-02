By Tom Westbrook and Stella Qiu SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) – The end of China’s strict COVID-19 border controls is prompting pent-up cash to begin flowing abroad, real estate agents and property data from Australia to Singapore suggest.
