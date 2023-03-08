(Reuters) – More than a dozen major Chinese cities have seen temperatures hit record seasonal highs this week, with central China’s Wuhan and Zhengzhou at more than 10 degrees Celsius (18F) higher than normal for early March, official data showed.
