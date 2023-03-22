By Kirsty Needham SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Solomon Islands has awarded a Chinese state company a multi-million dollar contract to upgrade an international port in Honiara in a project funded by the Asian Development Bank, an official from the island nation said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY in the Need of a Hawkish Fed to Route a Return to 134 - March 21, 2023
- Chinese company wins tender to redevelop Solomon Islands port – official - March 21, 2023
- Storm-weary California lashed with 12th ‘atmospheric river’ cloudbursts - March 21, 2023