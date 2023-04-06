By Clare Jim HONG KONG (Reuters) – Large delegations of Chinese city and business officials have made hundreds of trips to Asia and Europe since December, seeking to drum up foreign investment as local governments scramble to hit growth and employment targets.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Shell expects Q1 adjusted corporate loss due to tax charges - April 6, 2023
- German industrial output rises more than expected in February - April 6, 2023
- Banking turmoil dampens shine of ESG funds at end of strong Q1 - April 6, 2023