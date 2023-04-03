(Reuters) – A Chinese balloon that flew across the United States was able to gather intelligence from several U.S. military sites, despite the Biden administration’s efforts to prevent it from doing so, NBC News reported on Monday, citing two current senior U.S. officials and one former
