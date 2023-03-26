(Reuters) – An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania has left at least five people dead with six others missing as rescue workers search through debris for survivors, emergency services said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Chocolate factory blast in Pennsylvania kills two; five missing - March 26, 2023
- Death toll at 26 after powerful tornado tears across Mississippi - March 26, 2023
- Attacks on Iran-linked bases in Syria will draw swift response -spokesperson - March 26, 2023