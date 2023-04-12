By Sarah Wu TAIPEI (Reuters) – Formally named on Wednesday by Taiwan’s ruling party as its candidate in a presidential poll due in January, Vice President William Lai urged people to “choose democracy” just a day after China ended military drills around the self-ruled island.
