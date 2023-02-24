By Yadarisa Shabong (Reuters) -Cineworld said on Friday its shareholders may see the value of their equity wiped out as it looks to exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after it failed to find a buyer for the whole of the world’s second biggest cinema chain.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine to set up $500 million insurance fund for cargo ships entering ports - February 24, 2023
- Ahead of Nigeria elections, residents stock-up on food, essentials - February 24, 2023
- China says willing to deepen mutual political trust with Belarus - February 24, 2023