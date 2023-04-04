NEW YORK (Reuters) – Hedge fund Citadel’s flagship Wellington fund gained 1.38% last month when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered a sharp market selloff that sparked fears of a broader financial crisis.
