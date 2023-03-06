BERLIN (Reuters) – Extreme weather caused by climate change could cost Germany up to 900 billion euros in cumulative economic damage by mid-century, a study showed on Monday, as Europe’s biggest economy seeks climate adaptation measures to cut the damages bill.
