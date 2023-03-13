MILAN (Reuters) – Italian-American vehicle maker CNH Industrial has acquired U.S. company Augmenta, valuing its strategic partner at $110 million, in a bid to help farmers harness technology to increase the effectiveness of crop spraying.
