BOGOTA (Reuters) – Informal miners in northern Colombia have ended more than a month of sometimes-violent protests, agreeing to talks with the government to try and improve labor conditions and formalize their operations, the government said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Colombia informal miners end month of protests, will dialogue with govt - April 6, 2023
- Disney names marketing head Ayaz to new role of chief brand officer - April 6, 2023
- Ukraine sends conflicting signals on Crimea talks idea - April 6, 2023