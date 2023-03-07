By Luis Jaime Acosta BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s comptroller Carlos Hernan Rodriguez wants, over the next four years, to recover one trillion pesos ($209 million) of state resources stolen through organized corruption, he said on Monday.
